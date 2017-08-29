Local Veterans Helping Harvey Victims

Two veterans from the VFW post in Desert Hot Springs are volunteering to help others in Houston. Jeff Horton and Tony Rivera said they are planning on driving to another VFW post in the Houston area and hand delivering the items.

Rivera, the Vice President of Vetsleaf, has seen extreme devastation when he served in Desert Storm and Somalia. However, Rivera said looking at the destruction in Houston is still shocking.

"It was actually like something you would see out of a movie, in your own back yard, but it's Texas, and that's my home state," Rivera said in disbelief.

He said when he saw the images of the flooding, he knew what he had to so.

"When I first started seeing it, the first thing I looked up is how far is Houston?" he said.

Now Rivera and the VFW post in Desert Hot Springs are asking for any donations.

"We're looking for food, clothes, and diapers," Rivera explained.

Horton, the VFW Post 1534 Commander, said they also want to take food for animals.

"Dog food, cat food, maybe some hay would be nice," Horton added.

Horton said it's important for them to personally deliver the items.

"Sometimes you don't know where the humanitarian aid goes. We want to make sure that we're showing our support, not just for us to get publicity, but to make sure that it's managed properly and gets disseminated out where it needs to go," Horton said.

Horton has one message for those suffering from Hurricane Harvey.

"You're not left in the darkness, we're here. This is what we do. This is something we'll probably do until the last breath we take," Horton said.

Rivera and Horton are helping Houston because it's in their blood.

"When I was in Somalia and Desert Storm, we always stood up for people who needed help, and Houston needs help. So that's why I'm doing it," Rivera explained.

If you want to donate you can deliver items to the VFW Post 1534 in Desert Hot Springs from 2 to 6 PM everyday this week.