Three Burglary Suspects Arrested in Palm Desert

On Monday, July 31, 2017, at 12:07 AM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a ringing alarm at a gun store located at the 38000 block of El Viento Rd. in the unincorporated area of Palm Desert.

Deputies arrived within minutes and learned the business had been burglarized. The suspects had already left prior to our arrival and several firearms were stolen. Investigators from the Palm Desert Station Burglary Suppression Unit assumed the investigation.

During the investigation, Jesse Alan Weaver, age 38 of Highgrove, was identified as a suspect in the burglary. On Friday, August 4, 2017, about 11:30 AM, Weaver was arrested for burglary at the 400 block of Michigan Avenue, Highgrove. Weaver was released due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Charges have been filed with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. The second suspect was identified as Vincent Martin De La Rosa, age 33 of Colton. De La Rosa was arrested at the 300 block of N. 9th Street in the city of Colton. De La Rosa was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for burglary and ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

The third suspect was identified as Jess Manuel Gonzales, age 30 of Colton. Gonzales was arrested at the 1300 block of Norman Street in the city of Colton. Gonzales was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for burglary. Several of the stolen firearms were recovered during the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Investigator McAnallen at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at (760) 836-1600