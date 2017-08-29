Flex Alert Issued Throughout California - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Flex Alert Issued Throughout California

Riverside County, CA -

Flex Alert – a call for energy conservation – in effect today The California Independent System Operator Corporation (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert that calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. today.

Consumers are urged to conserve electricity especially during the afternoon when air conditioners typically are at peak use.

Consumers can help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 1 p.m. and after 10 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.

Forecasts for today show an all-time record demand for electricity, as temperatures continue to rise in the state.

The ISO has called on all available resources to be available to serve demand, however, conservation is needed to reduce the risk of further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.

The ISO’s service territory serves about 80 percent of California’s electricity consumers. For more electricity conservation tips, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website at http://www.flexalert.org/save-energy.

Conservation Tips

• Set thermostat at 78° or higher and turn off, if away

• Cool with fans and draw drapes

• Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

• Use major appliances in morning or late evening

Learn more: http://www.flexalert.org/ (Available in Spanish and Vietnamese) Flex Alerts A Flex Alert is issued by the ISO when the electricity grid is under stress because of generation or transmission outages, or from persistent hot temperatures.

