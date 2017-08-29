Flex Alert Issued As Temperatures Creep Towards Record Highs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Flex Alert Issued As Temperatures Creep Towards Record Highs

The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's electric grid, today issued a statewide Flex Alert, calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Consumers are urged to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon when air conditioners typically are at peak use,'' the California ISO said in a statement. "Consumers can help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 2 p.m. and after 9 p.m. and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.''

The ISO noted that the power grid can become strained amid high air-conditioner use in hot weather. It said the peak use expected today is 48,000 megawatts, which would be the highest demand this year, and urged such conservation measures as setting thermostats at 78 or higher, turning off unnecessary lights and appliances, and saving major-appliance use for the morning or late evening.

