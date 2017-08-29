Flex Alert Issued As Temperatures Creep Towards Record Highs

A Bermuda Dunes man has been missing for almost two weeks, and now his family is asking for help to find him before it's too late. "We all wake up with a stomach ache because it just makes you nauseous, it makes you sad," said Sandy Matussek. Matussek's son, Sean Matussek, was last seen in Indio on Aug. 16. Her days are now spent praying he comes home safe. "My gut is telling me that something's not right because I would hear from him at least," Matussek said. ...
A Rancho Mirage woman who served as executive director of a cosmetic surgery center has been indicted on fraud and identity theft charges, adding to allegations that she and her husband billed insurance companies for more than $50 million in cosmetic surgeries they claimed were medically necessary, prosecutors said Tuesday.
On Sunday, August 27, 2017 at about 10:50 pm, the Cathedral City Police Department received a call of a shooting that occurred in the 68-100 Blk of Ramon Rd.
