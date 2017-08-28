C.O.D Students Start New Year With Fear and Excitement

Long lines, students in need of directions and some just trying to take a break in the shade between classes, all point to one one thing: the first day of school at College of the Desert.

The first day is always a big deal no matter how old you are.

"I'm nervous, I'm nervous completely different from high school," says freshman Yazmin Avalos from Desert Hot Springs.

"My first time back after attending C.O.D. 20 years ago, so I'm excited," says Diana Kennedy from Indio.

Since our future is in their hands, we wondered how confident they feel about the future under the Trump administration.

"I'm going to school to be an elementary school teacher so I'm actually, I'm not sure, I'm still living with my parents too and I think I plan to live with my parents for a while," says Avalos adding that she doesn't think jobs in her field will improve.

"It's pretty difficult you have to either get support from your parents or work at not just like a job but well paying job past minimum wage," says Mackenzie Clarke, from Palm Desert.

"I've been here my whole life and I'm still actually undocumented right now so I'm just you know praying that I finish school and I get to be an American citizen," says Brandon Montes from Cathedral City adding that because the future of DACA drafted under the Obama administration that allowed students like him to go to school without the fear of deportation puts many students in the valley in jeopardy of losing everything they've worked hard for, "we might be just get kicked to the curb you know we might just like not considered us as Americans and they're just going to let us go and you know might even be deported some of us it's pretty sad you know but it's just, it's just the way it is right now with Trump."

But most students say success is up to each student.

"Your own hard work and dedication that gets you what you want in life," says Clarke.

"Don't give up, it doesn't matter how old you are," says Kennedy.