Friday Night Lights: Highlight of the Week nominees (08-25-17)

The Coachella Valley was a little brighter this past Friday night as stadium lights were turned back on for the first week of high school football.

Our Friday Night Lights crew was out capturing all the action. Every Friday night, we select two highlights from the week that stood out significantly from the rest. Then we leave it up to you to choose our top highlight of the week.

Week 1 (Aug. 25th) nominees:

J.D. Lang, Shadow Hills High School: Senior CB had a huge solo tackle against West Valley.

Brooks Stephenson, Palm Desert High School: Senior WR took a short pass and turned it into a 70-yard TD.

Vote below and help decide our Week 1, Friday Night Lights “Highlight of the Week!”