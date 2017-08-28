Helping Houston: KMIR News and Alpha Media Hold Fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey Victims

KMIR News is teaming up with Alpha Media and the American Red Cross to raise money to help our friends and family in Houston and throughout southeast Texas.

This Thursday, from 6:00 AM to 6:30 PM, you can drive through the parking lot at the KMIR studios and make your donation to the Red Cross. Whether it's cash, check, or money order, the American Red Cross need money and southeast Texas needs our help.

Donate: Make Donations to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Take a collection around the office or your neighborhood, any amount helps and it all adds up. You can drop it off at 72-920 Parkview Drive, Palm Desert 92260. Enter off of Parkview Drive and exit onto Monterey.

We will also have live broadcasts from the tent all day long.