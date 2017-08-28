Cooling Centers Available Across Riverside County

As temperatures soar across California this week, it is important to drink plenty of water and to make sure your children do the same. In addition, please check on your elderly neighbors and friends to make sure they are keeping cool.

Link: Cooling Centers for Riverside County in English

Of course, it is important never to leave your children, or your pets, in your car at any time.

Link: Cooling Centers for Riverside County in Spanish

Cooling centers have been set up across Riverside County. These centers are open to the public. Attached is a listing of those centers along with tips for keeping cool provided by the Riverside County Fire Department.