Indio Partners with Coachella Animal Network and Fantasy Springs for Low Cost Animal Clinic

The city of Indio, Coachella Animal Network, and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino are inviting Indio pet owners to spay/neuter, vaccinate, microchip, and license their dogs and cats on Monday, August 28 and Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at the Fantasy Springs Special Event Center, 84-245 Indio Springs, Drive, Indio, CA 92203.

Clinic times on both days for spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping will occur from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and the licensing clinic is scheduled from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Indio pet owners are encouraged to schedule appointments at www.coachellaanimalnetwork.org or call (760) 848-4284.

The partnership between the city of Indio, Coachella Animal Network, Fantasy Springs, and other non-profit animal welfare organizations is critical to assist seniors and low-income individuals and families to care for their dogs and cats, and control the animal population. In addition to the clinics, there will be on-going seminars on both days regarding trap and release programs, general pet education, and dog behavioral training.