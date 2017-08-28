North Korea has launched a 'projectile' - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

North Korea has launched a 'projectile'

Posted: Updated:

By Michael Callahan, K.J. Kwon and Yoko Wakatsuki CNN

(CNN) -- A US official told CNN Monday that North Korea has launched some sort of a projectile.

Another US official says US spy satellites had been observing preparations for a ballistic missile test that would most likely be an intermediate range missile that could reach Guam. The official says the assessment is ongoing.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs issued a statement that North Korea "fired an unidentified projectile" from an area near Sunan, Pyongyang, toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula.

This launch comes only days after Pyongyang fired three short-range ballistic missiles from the Kangwon province on Saturday.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cathedral City

    Police Investigating Shooting in Cathedral City, Suspect Wanted

    Police Investigating Shooting in Cathedral City, Suspect Wanted

    Monday, August 28 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-08-28 16:46:25 GMT

    On Sunday, August 27, 2017 at about 10:50 pm, the Cathedral City Police Department received a call of a shooting that occurred in the 68-100 Blk of Ramon Rd. 

    On Sunday, August 27, 2017 at about 10:50 pm, the Cathedral City Police Department received a call of a shooting that occurred in the 68-100 Blk of Ramon Rd. 

  • Former Well Known Desert Plastic Surgeon's Wife Facing New Fraud Charges

    Former Well Known Desert Plastic Surgeon's Wife Facing New Fraud Charges

    Tuesday, September 6 2016 4:39 PM EDT2016-09-06 20:39:41 GMT

    A Rancho Mirage woman who served as executive director of a cosmetic surgery center has been indicted on fraud and identity theft charges, adding to allegations that she and her husband billed insurance companies for more than $50 million in cosmetic surgeries they claimed were medically necessary, prosecutors said Tuesday.

    A Rancho Mirage woman who served as executive director of a cosmetic surgery center has been indicted on fraud and identity theft charges, adding to allegations that she and her husband billed insurance companies for more than $50 million in cosmetic surgeries they claimed were medically necessary, prosecutors said Tuesday.

  • UPDATE: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

    UPDATE: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

    Friday, August 11 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-08-11 04:57:52 GMT

    Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward. 

    If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.

    Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward. 

    If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.

Powered by Frankly