Local Red Cross Member Travels to Texas for Flood Relief

On Sunday, August 27, 2017 at about 10:50 pm, the Cathedral City Police Department received a call of a shooting that occurred in the 68-100 Blk of Ramon Rd.
A Rancho Mirage woman who served as executive director of a cosmetic surgery center has been indicted on fraud and identity theft charges, adding to allegations that she and her husband billed insurance companies for more than $50 million in cosmetic surgeries they claimed were medically necessary, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward.
If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.
