Local Red Cross Member Travels to Texas for Flood Relief

While parts of Houston are submerged in flood waters, thousands who called the city home are making their way to drier ground.

"You know, bus loads of people headed north from Houston right now...to our shelters," said Brian Daly, a staff member of the Coachella Valley Red Cross.

He's been working non-stop since arriving over the weekend just outside of Houston, setting up shelters for those affected by this disaster.

"This is what we call a level seven disaster, there are only seven levels in the red cross...so this is the worst possible scenario," said Daly.

He describes the atmosphere at his shelters as emotional. Some families lost everything, arriving to his shelters with just the clothes on their backs.

"Telling stories of how they didn't have a chance to pack anything because they had to get away from the water," he said.

More than 50 Red Cross shelters are scattered from Corpus Christi to Dallas, some at full capacity, while more in the Houston area are still being rescued. The City of Riverside Fire Department sent help, deploying a 14-member water rescue team late Sunday afternoon. It was a 20-hour non-stop drive to help those stranded, unable to escape the rising waters. First responders say it's truly a team effort as thousands across the country step up to the challenge.

"The other side of it you see the community's coming together and how people are rallying to do whatever they can for this folks in need," said Daly.