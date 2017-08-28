Local Red Cross Member Travels to Texas for Flood Relief - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Local Red Cross Member Travels to Texas for Flood Relief

KMIR Patrick Price, Reporter
Coachella Valley Region -

While parts of Houston are submerged in flood waters, thousands who called the city home are making their way to drier ground.

"You know, bus loads of people headed north from Houston right now...to our shelters," said Brian Daly, a staff member of the Coachella Valley Red Cross.

He's been working non-stop since arriving over the weekend just outside of Houston, setting up shelters for those affected by this disaster.

"This is what we call a level seven disaster, there are only seven levels in the red cross...so this is the worst possible scenario," said Daly.

He describes the atmosphere at his shelters as emotional. Some families lost everything, arriving to his shelters with just the clothes on their backs.

"Telling stories of how they didn't have a chance to pack anything because they had to get away from the water," he said.

More than 50 Red Cross shelters are scattered from Corpus Christi to Dallas, some at full capacity, while more in the Houston area are still being rescued. The City of Riverside Fire Department sent help, deploying a 14-member water rescue team late Sunday afternoon. It was a 20-hour non-stop drive to help those stranded, unable to escape the rising waters. First responders say it's truly a team effort as thousands across the country step up to the challenge.

"The other side of it you see the community's coming together and how people are rallying to do whatever they can for this folks in need," said Daly.

    Police Investigating Shooting in Cathedral City, Suspect Wanted

    On Sunday, August 27, 2017 at about 10:50 pm, the Cathedral City Police Department received a call of a shooting that occurred in the 68-100 Blk of Ramon Rd. 

    Former Well Known Desert Plastic Surgeon's Wife Facing New Fraud Charges

    A Rancho Mirage woman who served as executive director of a cosmetic surgery center has been indicted on fraud and identity theft charges, adding to allegations that she and her husband billed insurance companies for more than $50 million in cosmetic surgeries they claimed were medically necessary, prosecutors said Tuesday.

    UPDATE: Sources Reveal New Information on Missing Couple

    Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward. 

If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544. 

    If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.

