Suspicious Package Prompts Evacuation at Sheriff's Headquarters

Seven employees were hospitalized and more than 100 people were evacuated today from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department headquarters in downtown Riverside after an unknown substance prompted fears of possible exposure to a biological agent.

"The initial test on the substance was negative for anything harmful,'' sheriff's Sgt. Chris Willison told City News Service this afternoon. "Our experts suspect it's not hazardous material, but we are awaiting results of a second test for a conclusive analysis.''

The white substance was discovered in an envelope on the fourth floor of the administration building about 8:30 a.m., and a precautionary evacuation was ordered a short time later, Willison said.

Sheriff Stan Sniff and all assistant sheriffs' offices are housed in the building. Willison could not confirm whether the sheriff was among those who evacuated.

Seven full-time employees who were in closest proximity to the unidentified substance were taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley for evaluation. "They did not display any signs or symptoms of medical distress,'' Willison told CNS. "It was a precaution. We think they'll be released from the hospital this afternoon.''

All sheriff's personnel were relocated to the atrium of the County Administrative Center, directly across from the sheriff's complex in the 4000 block of Lemon Street. Willison did not have any details regarding the origin of the letter or why it was in the building.