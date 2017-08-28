Suspicious Package Prompts Evacuation at Riverside County Sherif - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Riverside County

Suspicious Package Prompts Evacuation at Riverside County Sheriff's Department Headquarters

Posted: Updated:
Riverside County, CA -

A suspicious package was found Monday on the fourth floor of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department headquarters, prompting an evacuation of the building and the precautionary hospitalization of five people.

The package was found shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the building at 4095 Lemon St. There was no immediate word on what type of package was found or what it might have contained.

Five people who apparently had close contact with the package underwent a precautionary decontamination procedure at the scene. Although none complained of any medical problems, all five were hospitalized to be checked out, fire officials said.

The building was evacuated while a hazardous materials team worked to determine what was in the package. As of late morning, the county administration building across the street from the sheriff's headquarters was still open.

City fire officials said there was no threat to surrounding buildings. Lemon Street was closed in front of the building to accommodate the investigation.
 

