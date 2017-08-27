Local boxers weigh in on Mayweather vs McGregor fight

The Las Vegas showdown between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor is tonight. Members of the Thermal boxing club where local boxers weighed in on who's taking the money belt.

"McGregor because he's beast and he's a good fighter." 10-year-old Andrew Sauceda said.

"Mayweather because he's fast at punches and he throws hard punches." 7-year-old Rafael Cortez Jr. said.

"McGregor because he's beast and awesome.” 5-year-old- Mason Arrieta said.

"Mayweather because he's going to outbox McGregor. McGregor's just an MMA fighter." 36-year-old Rafael Cortez said.

"Mayweather because a boxer can think in the ring while the fight is going on. An MMA fighter, I have nothing against it, it's just a little harder to think fast. In MMA, you can grab them and hold them and think what you're going to do.” 36-year-old Rafael Cortez explained.