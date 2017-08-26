Friday Night Lights: Week 1 highlights and scores - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights: Week 1 Highlights, Scores, and Photos

    Cathedral City vs Coachella Valley voted 'Game of the Week'

    We left it up to our viewers to vote for our first Friday Night Lights ‘Game of the Week’. The polls are in and Cathedral City and Coachella Valley fans have spoken with seventy percent of the votes. We stopped by both practices today to see how the teams were preparing. "We've been preparing for Coachella Valley little by little over the course of three-four weeks of practice putting in different things as we go,” said Cathedral City head football coach ...
    Solomon Patrick to be honored at Desert Hot Springs football home opener

    High school football kicks off August 25th and for Desert Hot Springs home opener against Palm Desert, the team looks to start the season by honoring Solomon Patrick. Patrick was a 2016 graduate and running back for the Golden Eagles who was shot and killed at a home in Cathedral City on July 2nd. The school will be retiring his number before the game and all fans are asked to wear white in his honor.
Final Scores:

Cathedral City 27, Coachella Valley 33

Palm Desert 49, Desert Hot Springs 21

Redlands 14, Palm Springs 6

Notre Dame 24, Xavier Prep 21

Desert Mirage 18, Indio 41

West Valley 7, Shadow Hills 46

Granite 13, Twentynine Palms 55

Yucca Valley 56, Riverside Prep 13

Rancho Mirage 13, Beaumont 7

Bye Week - La Quinta

Vote below and help decide who we should feature as our Week 2, Friday Night Lights "Game of the Week!"

  • Vote: Who should be the Week 2, Friday Night Lights "Game of the Week?"

    Rancho Mirage @ Shadow Hills
    33%
    2 votes
    Palm Desert @ Coachella Valley
    67%
    4 votes
