Friday Night Lights: Week 1 Highlights, Scores, and Photos

We left it up to our viewers to vote for our first Friday Night Lights ‘Game of the Week’. The polls are in and Cathedral City and Coachella Valley fans have spoken with seventy percent of the votes. We stopped by both practices today to see how the teams were preparing. "We've been preparing for Coachella Valley little by little over the course of three-four weeks of practice putting in different things as we go,” said Cathedral City head football coach ...

