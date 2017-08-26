Friday Night Lights: Week 1 Highlights, Scores, and Photos

Thursday, August 24 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-08-25 01:59:32 GMT
We left it up to our viewers to vote for our first Friday Night Lights ‘Game of the Week’. The polls are in and Cathedral City and Coachella Valley fans have spoken with seventy percent of the votes. We stopped by both practices today to see how the teams were preparing. "We've been preparing for Coachella Valley little by little over the course of three-four weeks of practice putting in different things as we go,” said Cathedral City head football coach ...
We left it up to our viewers to vote for our first Friday Night Lights ‘Game of the Week’. The polls are in and Cathedral City and Coachella Valley fans have spoken with seventy percent of the votes. We stopped by both practices today to see how the teams were preparing. "We've been preparing for Coachella Valley little by little over the course of three-four weeks of practice putting in different things as we go,” said Cathedral City head football coach ...
Wednesday, August 23 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-08-23 04:42:58 GMT
High school football kicks off August 25th and for Desert Hot Springs home opener against Palm Desert, the team looks to start the season by honoring Solomon Patrick. Patrick was a 2016 graduate and running back for the Golden Eagles who was shot and killed at a home in Cathedral City on July 2nd. The school will be retiring his number before the game and all fans are asked to wear white in his honor.
High school football kicks off August 25th and for Desert Hot Springs home opener against Palm Desert, the team looks to start the season by honoring Solomon Patrick. Patrick was a 2016 graduate and running back for the Golden Eagles who was shot and killed at a home in Cathedral City on July 2nd. The school will be retiring his number before the game and all fans are asked to wear white in his honor.
Final Scores:
Cathedral City 27, Coachella Valley 33
Palm Desert 49, Desert Hot Springs 21
Redlands 14, Palm Springs 6
Notre Dame 24, Xavier Prep 21
Desert Mirage 18, Indio 41
West Valley 7, Shadow Hills 46
Granite 13, Twentynine Palms 55
Yucca Valley 56, Riverside Prep 13
Rancho Mirage 13, Beaumont 7
Bye Week - La Quinta
Vote below and help decide who we should feature as our Week 2, Friday Night Lights "Game of the Week!"
Web Poll
Vote: Who should be the Week 2, Friday Night Lights "Game of the Week?"
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Rancho Mirage @ Shadow Hills
33%
2 votes
Palm Desert @ Coachella Valley
67%
4 votes
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623