Package Bandit Still On The Loose - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Package Bandit Still On The Loose

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Luzdelia Caballero, Reporter/Weathercaster
Connect
Indio, CA -

An Indio homeowner is more alert than ever after a thief stole a package from her front door step while she was away. This man is still on the loose after stealing dish soap from the homeowner.

"It definitely looked like he was trying to see if there was a package and then saw the doorbell and said maybe not and then went back because it was a hesitation moment there."

She didn't want to be identified, for safety reasons, but told us this was a very unpleasant experience.

"It's not fair, it's not fair that we live in a world where you have to think about things like that."

She actually got a notification that she had an unwelcomed guest through an app.

"So this is the ring app that goes with my doorbell, it's synched up...this shows that at 3:11 the post office delivered the package."

A package that she never saw because the bandit ran off with it.

"So then of course the question becomes do you sit around at home and wait for the package to come or do you leave and install a camera like this one and hope it catches the guy in the act."

"It's just an additional thing that people can do to secure their homes."

She also says she's taking this as a learning experience.

"Am I going to sit and watch for a package to come, probably not, but am I going to try to make it a day where I'm more likely to be home...maybe…

Despite the sour taste she has in her mouth she isn't going to let the bad guys win.

"I'm not going to let this random act change the way I live my life."

Lastly, she hopes the thief gets good use out of that dish soap.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella Valley

    Clear The Shelters! Help Valley Pets Find Forever Homes

    Sunday, August 20 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-08-21 03:09:34 GMT
    Visit the Palm Springs Animal Shelter and the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Thousand Palms to adopt!Visit the Palm Springs Animal Shelter and the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Thousand Palms to adopt!

    Shelters across the valley are participating in NBC's third annual Clear The Shelters event on Aug. 19, part of an annual national campaign to find forever homes for animals in need.  On Aug. 19, all participating animal shelters and rescue organizations will offer reduced cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families find and adopt a new pet. For a map of participating shelters and rescues near you, click here. You're encouraged to contact each Clear the Shelters participat...

    Shelters across the valley are participating in NBC's third annual Clear The Shelters event on Aug. 19, part of an annual national campaign to find forever homes for animals in need.  On Aug. 19, all participating animal shelters and rescue organizations will offer reduced cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families find and adopt a new pet.

  • Palm Springs

    Valley Pet Lovers Come Out To Clear The Shelters, Set Record In The Process

    Valley Pet Lovers Come Out To Clear The Shelters, Set Record In The Process

    Sunday, August 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-08-21 03:38:42 GMT

    Cold noses and warm hearts filled the Palm Springs Animal Shelter on Saturday as hundreds of locals looked for their next, "forever friend."

    Cold noses and warm hearts filled the Palm Springs Animal Shelter on Saturday as hundreds of locals looked for their next, "forever friend."

  • Palm Springs

    Man Stopped for Speeding Arrested After Meth, Stolen Gun Allegedly Found in Car

    Man Stopped for Speeding Arrested After Meth, Stolen Gun Allegedly Found in Car

    Friday, August 25 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-08-25 17:56:39 GMT

    A Los Angeles County man stopped by law enforcement today for allegedly driving over 100 miles an hour on a freeway in Palm Springs was placed under arrest after officers allegedly found 44 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen gun in the car. 

    A Los Angeles County man stopped by law enforcement today for allegedly driving over 100 miles an hour on a freeway in Palm Springs was placed under arrest after officers allegedly found 44 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen gun in the car. 

Powered by Frankly