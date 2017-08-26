Package Bandit Still On The Loose

Shelters across the valley are participating in NBC's third annual Clear The Shelters event on Aug. 19, part of an annual national campaign to find forever homes for animals in need. On Aug. 19, all participating animal shelters and rescue organizations will offer reduced cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families find and adopt a new pet. For a map of participating shelters and rescues near you, click here. You're encouraged to contact each Clear the Shelters participat...
Shelters across the valley are participating in NBC's third annual Clear The Shelters event on Aug. 19, part of an annual national campaign to find forever homes for animals in need. On Aug. 19, all participating animal shelters and rescue organizations will offer reduced cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families find and adopt a new pet.
Cold noses and warm hearts filled the Palm Springs Animal Shelter on Saturday as hundreds of locals looked for their next, "forever friend."
A Los Angeles County man stopped by law enforcement today for allegedly driving over 100 miles an hour on a freeway in Palm Springs was placed under arrest after officers allegedly found 44 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen gun in the car.
