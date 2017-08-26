Package Bandit Still On The Loose

An Indio homeowner is more alert than ever after a thief stole a package from her front door step while she was away. This man is still on the loose after stealing dish soap from the homeowner.

"It definitely looked like he was trying to see if there was a package and then saw the doorbell and said maybe not and then went back because it was a hesitation moment there."

She didn't want to be identified, for safety reasons, but told us this was a very unpleasant experience.

"It's not fair, it's not fair that we live in a world where you have to think about things like that."

She actually got a notification that she had an unwelcomed guest through an app.

"So this is the ring app that goes with my doorbell, it's synched up...this shows that at 3:11 the post office delivered the package."

A package that she never saw because the bandit ran off with it.

"So then of course the question becomes do you sit around at home and wait for the package to come or do you leave and install a camera like this one and hope it catches the guy in the act."

"It's just an additional thing that people can do to secure their homes."

She also says she's taking this as a learning experience.

"Am I going to sit and watch for a package to come, probably not, but am I going to try to make it a day where I'm more likely to be home...maybe…

Despite the sour taste she has in her mouth she isn't going to let the bad guys win.

"I'm not going to let this random act change the way I live my life."

Lastly, she hopes the thief gets good use out of that dish soap.