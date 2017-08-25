Special Day for Deputy Hero, Love Dodgers

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Alicia Lopez will be donating her kidney to Matthew Castleberry Jr. ,3, the son of a former Deputy Sheriff.

KMIR invited Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Alicia Lopez for a studio tour on Friday, to show her how special she is to so many for her selfless gift. It would be a morning full of surprises. When Deputy Lopez walked in she had no idea her former co-worker Angelina Castleberry.

They were co-workers until Angelina had to resign to care for her son Matthew. Doctors didn't think he'd make it without a kidney transplant, in July Deputy Lopez gave three-year-old Matthew her kidney and saved his life.

We were honored to host Deputy Lopez, Priscilla Zamuido and Angelina.They enjoyed the tour and even made our KMIR News Middday show.

But that's not really why she was here. Knowing her love of the dodgers a small team got together to make her day

Zamuido told me she wanted a bobble head of Dodgers' Manager Dave Roberts, so instead we got her a special message from Roberts himself.

Watching the video, where he praised her for her courage and gave her Dodger tickets, brought her to tears.

Thank you Roberts, Dodgers and friend Cindy Jacobson who made it all possible!