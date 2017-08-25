Officer who survived gunshot wound to the head retires at 34

Two men and a woman were in custody Friday after allegedly leading Desert Hot Springs police and sheriff's deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief lockdown of a local elementary school after the men fled the car on foot.
A Los Angeles County man stopped by law enforcement today for allegedly driving over 100 miles an hour on a freeway in Palm Springs was placed under arrest after officers allegedly found 44 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen gun in the car.
