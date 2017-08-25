Team From Riverside Deploys to Help Texans During Hurricane

Members of the Riverside Fire Department's Urban Search & Rescue Team deployed to Texas today to provide assistance during and after Hurricane Harvey.

Six members of the USAR task force departed California in the predawn hours and arrived in Dallas, then headed to College Station for operations, according fire Capt. Dave McClellan.

Harvey has been upgraded to a category 3 hurricane, and the front-end of the cyclone made landfill this morning, according to weather reports. "It's poised to clobber the Texas Gulf Coast with catastrophic rainfall, dangerous storm surge flooding and destructive winds,'' McClellan said. "This could leave parts of the area uninhabitable for an extended period.''

Rainfall amounts are likely to exceed 20 inches in the Houston metropolitan area, meteorologists said.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in some locations and multiple school districts canceled classes today, notifying residents that campuses will likely be closed Monday as well.

Flights into Houston were being canceled in anticipation of severe storm activity. According to McClellan, the rescue team will provide logistical and communications support.