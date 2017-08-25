Man Stopped for Speeding Arrested After Meth, Stolen Gun Allegedly Found in Car

A Los Angeles County man stopped by law enforcement today for allegedly driving over 100 miles an hour on a freeway in Palm Springs was placed under arrest after officers allegedly found 44 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen gun in the car.

Sergio Peregrina, 62, of Bell Gardens was allegedly seen driving at high speed at about 1 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10, east of Indian Canyon Drive, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

After stopping Peregrina's 2016 Toyota Camry, officers found that he was driving on a suspended license and impounded the car. According to Radford, CHP officers later found 44 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen, loaded handgun inside the Camry.

Peregrina was arrested on suspicion of transportation of drugs, possession of a stolen handgun and driving with a suspended license and was being held at the Riverside County jail in Indio on $1 million bail.