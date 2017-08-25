Three Arrested in Desert Hot Springs Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

Two men and a woman were in custody Friday after allegedly leading Desert Hot Springs police and sheriff's deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief lockdown of a local elementary school after the men fled the car on foot.

The chase began just before 3 p.m. Thursday after police spotted a car with no license plates near Palm Drive and Dillon Road, according to Detective Christopher Tooth.

After the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Angelica Cortina, allegedly didn't pull over, police and sheriff's deputies took part in a short chase, which ended when 24-year-old Christian Salas and 29-year-old Juan Dorado ran from the car, according to Tooth.

Bubbling Wells Elementary School was placed on lockdown after Salas and Dorado fled, but the men were taken into custody by sheriff's deputies on Camino Campanero, just west of the school.

The vehicle was found to be stolen from Nevada and officers found "numerous rounds of live ammunition and a replica firearm'' inside the car, Tooth said.

Cortina, Salas and Dorado were all booked on numerous felony charges, including vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and possession of ammunition. A fourth person inside the car was released and will not face criminal charges, Tooth said.