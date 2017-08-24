Cathedral City vs Coachella Valley voted 'Game of the Week'

We left it up to our viewers to vote for our first Friday Night Lights ‘Game of the Week’. The polls are in and Cathedral City and Coachella Valley fans have spoken with seventy percent of the votes. We stopped by both practices today to see how the teams were preparing.

"We've been preparing for Coachella Valley little by little over the course of three-four weeks of practice putting in different things as we go,” said Cathedral City head football coach Richard Lee. “It's exciting to play a team at this caliber the first week. It's a really good football team to play. It's a good test for us this early. It's unfortunate that I heard a couple of their guys won't get a chance to play but you know, you got to line up and play football."

Due to transfer regulations, the CIF Southern Section announced Coachella Valley brothers Matthew and Angelo Fitzgerald ineligible for the first two games of the season.

"We're going to have a couple guys in that we weren't planning to this early,” explained Coachella Valley head football coach Brett Davis. “But that's okay, I think they're ready and we'll see how they handle the spotlight having not really expecting to be there. That will be a big thing to see. We have a great offensive line and defensive line so we'll be ready to go.”

As for both coach’s thoughts on the ruling.

"You know what, I understand what their trying to do but in some ways, it hurts the kids more than it hurts anybody else,” said Lee. “I think they should just let the kids go where they want to go, have a sit out period, and just go. It would simplify things but I think they're trying to govern something that they actually have made a little worse."

"It is what it is and we'll just deal with it and move on,” said Davis.

Watch KMIR at 11:15pm for the first Friday Night Lights show of the 2017 season.