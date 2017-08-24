Mecca Man Wanted for Perris Murder, Another Suspect Arrested

On Sunday. August 13, 2017, at about 10:59 PM, deputies from the Perris Station responded to the 25000 block of Waldon Road regarding a call of an unknown trouble. Upon arrival deputies located two deceased Hispanic male adults. Both sustained gunshot injuries that caused their deaths.

Investigators from the Perris Station and Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. Investigators have identified Jesus Sanchez Ponce, age 39 of Mecca, as a suspect in this case.

Ponce should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a brown 2007 GMC Sierra pick-up truck with California license number 8H85193.

The names of the deceased will not be released until next of kin can be notified.

Investigators from the Central Homicide Unit continued with the case. On Tuesday, August 22, 2017, they arrested Gustavo Perez Iturriaga, age 43 of North Shore, for accessory after the fact. The suspect in this case, Jesus Sanchez Ponce, is still outstanding.