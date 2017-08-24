Coachella Valley GOP Lawmaker Punished For Cooperating with Democrats on Climate Change

Assemblyman Chad Mayes, R-Rancho Mirage, was ousted from his position as leader of the Assembly's Republican Caucus today, his office confirmed to City News Service.

Mayes had come under fire from fellow Republicans because of his decision to cross the aisle and vote to extend the state's cap-and-trade system in the fight against climate change.

He will be replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle, who represents areas of Northern California. Mayes announced the change on the Assembly floor today after members voted on it in a private meeting.

Mayes had joined Republican Assembly members Catharine Baker, Rocky Chavez, Jordan Cunningham, Heath Flora, Devon Mathis and Marc Steinorth in voting for Assembly Bill 398, which extended the cap-and-trade mechanisms established under AB 32, the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006. Instead of sunsetting at the end of 2020, AB 398 continues cap-and-trade until Dec. 31, 2030.

The seven GOP votes helped deliver the two-thirds support necessary for the legislation to reach Gov. Jerry Brown's desk.

AB 398 requires oil refiners, producers and transporters, as well as utilities and manufacturers, to purchase emissions credits in a state-managed marketplace to offset their alleged polluting activity.

Critics of the cap-and-trade system say the costs incurred by the entities are passed on to consumers, who pay more for gasoline and electricity. A letter to the governor signed and sent last week by a number of Republican lawmakers expressed concern that cap-and-trade will push pump prices up 63 cents per gallon by 2021, and 73 cents per gallon by 2031.

Supporters counter that cap-and-trade regulations contribute to a cleaner environment, and that monies generated in the carbon credit auctions pay for affordable housing projects, public transportation projects and various programs with a green theme.