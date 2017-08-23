Street Artist/Poet Sues City of Palm Springs, Wins $30,000 - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Street Artist/Poet Sues City of Palm Springs, Wins $30,000

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Luzdelia Caballero, Reporter/Weathercaster
Connect
Palm Springs, CA -

They say you can't fight city hall and win, but that's not true. A poet who came to Palm Springs to entertain the community proved it's possible. She sued the city and is now $30,000 richer.

Amy Marschak told us she is looking forward to coming back and performing here in Palm Springs and, now that the case is settled, she hopes the city has learned it's lesson. "It was just somebody in this position of power telling you you can't do something you love."

For Amy Marschak, performing on the streets is her passion.

"Being an improv poet for me has always been a really positive experience. When I'm in Boulder, people stop me and say oh I love you. People would always me and it was all this really positive stuff...which it was in Palm Springs at first."

That's until police gave her a ticket for being on the sidewalk two years ago.

"It was my first extremely negative experience with that and to have someone not only give you a ticket but also a misdemeanor ticket, I didn't know where to go, I didn't know what to do."

According to Amy's lawyer, police were enforcing the sit and lie ordinance.

"It is illegal to sit or lie in certain areas downtown and it's also illegal to obstruct a public sidewalk."

However, Amy claims she was in the right.

"I remember I kept thinking, this doesn't make any sense because I'm not blocking the sidewalk."

The city recognized that the citation was a violation of her first amendment right and as Palm Spring City Attorney Edward Kotkin told us,the city has taken steps to ensure it doesn't happen again.

"Sometimes the best proof in what the city is doing is looking at what is happening in the community. You haven't seen something like this happen since 2015."

Nonetheless, despite the ruling and the $30,000 settlement, the city is not going to change it's rules. Each police officer will use their judgment to determine if a street performer is violating any law and act accordingly.

After all is said and done, Amy says this is a win in her book-- not because of the money, but because she is confident the city understand the importance of the first amendment and believes things will be different now.

"When you go to Palm Springs now, you'll be able to hear more music. See magic shows maybe. It'll enliven the community, it will bring art back into the streets."


 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cathedral City

    Man Taken Into Custody Following Barricade Situation at Cathedral City Home

    Man Taken Into Custody Following Barricade Situation at Cathedral City Home

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-08-23 23:25:22 GMT

    Cathedral City police responded to a call around 6:49 AM in the 69200 block of Bella Vista Road in Cathedral City about a possible barricade situation. A mutual argument between roommates broke out causing one roommate to grab some type of weapon, that wasn't a gun. According to police, something happened with that weapon, but there is no word of what or injuries. The suspect at one point, came outside and challenged police officers. SWAT, K9 units, and P.A.C.T. have been called to ...

    Cathedral City police responded to a call around 6:49 AM in the 69200 block of Bella Vista Road in Cathedral City about a possible barricade situation. A mutual argument between roommates broke out causing one roommate to grab some type of weapon, that wasn't a gun. According to police, something happened with that weapon, but there is no word of what or injuries. The suspect at one point, came outside and challenged police officers. SWAT, K9 units, and P.A.C.T. have been called to ...

  • Coachella Valley

    Amber Alert Canceled: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

    Amber Alert Canceled: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-08-23 04:48:49 GMT

    A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, was found abandoned today, but the child and the suspect remained missing and were believed to be traveling in another vehicle. 

    A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, was found abandoned today, but the child and the suspect remained missing and were believed to be traveling in another vehicle. 

  • Riverside County

    Two Suspects Arrested For Agricultural Thefts From Farming Communities

    Two Suspects Arrested For Agricultural Thefts From Farming Communities

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-08-23 19:01:50 GMT

    On Tuesday, August 22, 2017, Thermal Station deputies assigned to the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team were investigating a recent increase in agricultural thefts from the farming community of the Thermal and Mecca area farms. 

    On Tuesday, August 22, 2017, Thermal Station deputies assigned to the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team were investigating a recent increase in agricultural thefts from the farming community of the Thermal and Mecca area farms. 

Powered by Frankly