Street Artist/Poet Sues City of Palm Springs, Wins $30,000

Cathedral City police responded to a call around 6:49 AM in the 69200 block of Bella Vista Road in Cathedral City about a possible barricade situation. A mutual argument between roommates broke out causing one roommate to grab some type of weapon, that wasn't a gun. According to police, something happened with that weapon, but there is no word of what or injuries. The suspect at one point, came outside and challenged police officers. SWAT, K9 units, and P.A.C.T. have been called to ...
A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, was found abandoned today, but the child and the suspect remained missing and were believed to be traveling in another vehicle.
On Tuesday, August 22, 2017, Thermal Station deputies assigned to the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team were investigating a recent increase in agricultural thefts from the farming community of the Thermal and Mecca area farms.
