Blaze Erupts in Thermal House

A fire destroyed a Thermal home today, displacing 10 residents and spreading to a second home.

The non-injures blaze was reported about 1:20 PM in the 87000 block of Avenue 66, near Fillmore Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An agency spokeswoman said that the single-story structure was "fully involved" when firefighters reached the location. No neighboring properties were threatened.

The fire was contained just before 3:00 PM, but at that point the home was "completely destroyed," said the department's April Newman, and had spread to a second structure.

Four adults and six children were displaced by the blaze and assisted by the American Red Cross, Newman said.