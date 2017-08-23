Blaze Erupts in Thermal House - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Thermal

Blaze Erupts in Thermal House

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Thermal, CA -

A fire destroyed a Thermal home today, displacing 10 residents and spreading to a second home. 

The non-injures blaze was reported about 1:20 PM in the 87000 block of Avenue 66, near Fillmore Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. 

An agency spokeswoman said that the single-story structure was "fully involved" when firefighters reached the location. No neighboring properties were threatened.

The fire was contained just before 3:00 PM, but at that point the home was "completely destroyed," said the department's April Newman, and had spread to a second structure. 

Four adults and six children were displaced by the blaze and assisted by the American Red Cross, Newman said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cathedral City

    Man Taken Into Custody Following Barricade Situation at Cathedral City Home

    Man Taken Into Custody Following Barricade Situation at Cathedral City Home

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-08-23 23:25:22 GMT

    Cathedral City police responded to a call around 6:49 AM in the 69200 block of Bella Vista Road in Cathedral City about a possible barricade situation. A mutual argument between roommates broke out causing one roommate to grab some type of weapon, that wasn't a gun. According to police, something happened with that weapon, but there is no word of what or injuries. The suspect at one point, came outside and challenged police officers. SWAT, K9 units, and P.A.C.T. have been called to ...

    Cathedral City police responded to a call around 6:49 AM in the 69200 block of Bella Vista Road in Cathedral City about a possible barricade situation. A mutual argument between roommates broke out causing one roommate to grab some type of weapon, that wasn't a gun. According to police, something happened with that weapon, but there is no word of what or injuries. The suspect at one point, came outside and challenged police officers. SWAT, K9 units, and P.A.C.T. have been called to ...

  • Coachella Valley

    Amber Alert Canceled: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

    Amber Alert Canceled: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-08-23 04:48:49 GMT

    A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, was found abandoned today, but the child and the suspect remained missing and were believed to be traveling in another vehicle. 

    A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, was found abandoned today, but the child and the suspect remained missing and were believed to be traveling in another vehicle. 

  • Riverside County

    Two Suspects Arrested For Agricultural Thefts From Farming Communities

    Two Suspects Arrested For Agricultural Thefts From Farming Communities

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-08-23 19:01:50 GMT

    On Tuesday, August 22, 2017, Thermal Station deputies assigned to the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team were investigating a recent increase in agricultural thefts from the farming community of the Thermal and Mecca area farms. 

    On Tuesday, August 22, 2017, Thermal Station deputies assigned to the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team were investigating a recent increase in agricultural thefts from the farming community of the Thermal and Mecca area farms. 

Powered by Frankly