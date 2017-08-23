Thermal Man Charged for Allegedly Causing Rollover Crash That Injured Woman, Three Kids

A Thermal man who was allegedly driving drunk when his SUV rolled over several times in Coachella, injuring a woman and three children in the vehicle, was charged with DUI causing injury and child endangerment on Wednesday.

Juvenal Gasca-Garcia, 30, is accused in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, which involved his SUV to rolling over "numerous times'' on Avenue 50, west of Tyler Street, sheriff's Sgt. Paul Heredia said.

Four of his passengers, a woman and three children, were hospitalized.

One of the children was airlifted to a hospital due to ``serious, but non-life threatening injuries,'' Heredia said. The woman and two other children were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Gasca-Garcia was booked on $50,000 bail and is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon on two counts of drunk driving and three counts of child endangerment.