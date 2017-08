On Tuesday, August 22, 2017, Thermal Station deputies assigned to the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team were investigating a recent increase in agricultural thefts from the farming community of the Thermal and Mecca area farms.

Their subsequent investigation led them to a date crop near Avenue 66 and Martinez Road. District Team deputies apprehended two suspects who were in the process of cutting and removing Barhi dates from several trees.

24-year-old, Thermal resident, Marco Basilio, and 34-year-old Thermal resident Noe Moreno were arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio for felony theft of agriculture.

Anyone with information regarding theft of agricultural products is encouraged to contact Deputy Iniguez at (760) 863-8483.