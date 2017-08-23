Man Taken Into Custody Following Barricade Situation at Cathedral City Home

A man who allegedly assaulted his roommate and another person with a baseball bat, then retreated into his Cathedral City home was taken into custody following a four-hour standoff.

Sandy Kittisit, 41, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. Police say he assaulted the victims, then barricaded himself inside the home on Bella Vista Road, blocking the doors with large objects and also trying to set the home on fire.

Officers responded at around 7 a.m. to the 68200 block of Bella Vista Road. At some point, police say he exited out of the back of the house and "was holding a bat and provoking officers to shoot him,'' said Cmdr. Julio Luna.

One officer shot Kittisit with a bean-bag gun, causing him to retreat back into the house, where the standoff continued. Luna said officers could hear Kittisit moving objects around inside the home, which was later corroborated after Kittisit surrendered and officers found objects blocking the doors.

He was taken into custody at about 11:15 a.m., Luna said.