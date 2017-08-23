Cathedral City Barricade Situation Ends, Suspect Arrested

Cathedral City police responded to a call around 6:49 AM in the 69200 block of Bella Vista Road in Cathedral City about a possible barricade situation.

A mutual argument between roommates broke out causing one roommate to grab some type of weapon, that wasn't a gun. According to police, something happened with that weapon, but there is no word of what or injuries suffered.

The suspect at one point, came outside and challenged police officers. Video shows police officers involved in a confrontation with the suspect. SWAT, K9 units, and P.A.C.T. were called to the scene. Neighbors in the area around the house were evacuated and waited around the park to return home.

Police say the situation has continued for 2-4 hours before the suspect was finally arrested.

A says she heard arguing this morning which could have started it all, and says the house that police were focused on has been a problem house with disruptive tenants.