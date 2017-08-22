When is the Charcoal Seed Bug Going Away? - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

When is the Charcoal Seed Bug Going Away?

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Sara Sanchez, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

They're still creating a lot of chatter across Coachella Valley: the charcoal seed bug.

They began popping up in Palm Springs earlier this summer, now residents in other communities are wondering what to do about these pesky insects.

The good news is they're harmless. They're also not expected to hang around for much longer.

We're seeing them in such large populations because of how much rain we had earlier this year. They feed on seeds and vegetation that was created because of the moisture.

Story: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods

They're not a beetle nor a bug that bites. They’re just a little pest that likes to feed on plants.

"They eat seeds, for one, but at night they're not looking for seeds,” Kurt Leuschner, professor of natural resources at College of the Desert. “They're attracted to lights.  I think that's why people are noticing them.  They might have porch lights on or exterior lighting and the bugs congregate near the lights or the nearby screen."

Story: Potentially Devastating Citrus Disease Found In Riverside County

According to the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, there's not much you can do to treat them. Because the adult charcoal seed bugs love light, they will gather near front doors and inside homes. Spraying don't work as well as vacuuming when you’re indoors and sweeping or leaf-blowing them when you’re outside.

The good news is, according to CVMVCD, these bugs should be gone by the end of the month. They are common in Arizona, and they usually don't hang out in Arizona past August.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella Valley

    Amber Alert Canceled: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

    Amber Alert Canceled: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-08-23 04:48:49 GMT

    A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, was found abandoned today, but the child and the suspect remained missing and were believed to be traveling in another vehicle. 

    A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, was found abandoned today, but the child and the suspect remained missing and were believed to be traveling in another vehicle. 

  • Indio

    Teacher Involved in Alleged Student Sex Scandal to Appear in Indio Court for Ecstasy Possession

    Teacher Involved in Alleged Student Sex Scandal to Appear in Indio Court for Ecstasy Possession

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-08-22 19:04:17 GMT

    A 45-year-old biology teacher at the center of a sex scandal involving one of her teenage students at a private school in Los Angeles County was scheduled to appear before a judge in Indio today for alleged possession of ecstasy at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. 

    A 45-year-old biology teacher at the center of a sex scandal involving one of her teenage students at a private school in Los Angeles County was scheduled to appear before a judge in Indio today for alleged possession of ecstasy at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. 

  • Palm Springs

    Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder in Palm Springs Pickaxe Attack

    Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder in Palm Springs Pickaxe Attack

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-08-22 21:58:30 GMT

    A Los Angeles County resident who attacked another man with a pickax in Palm Springs, leaving him with multiple head wounds, pleaded guilty today to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison.

    A Los Angeles County resident who attacked another man with a pickax in Palm Springs, leaving him with multiple head wounds, pleaded guilty today to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison.

Powered by Frankly