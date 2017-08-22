Downtown Kimpton Boutique Hotel Makes Progress

A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, was found abandoned today, but the child and the suspect remained missing and were believed to be traveling in another vehicle.
A 45-year-old biology teacher at the center of a sex scandal involving one of her teenage students at a private school in Los Angeles County was scheduled to appear before a judge in Indio today for alleged possession of ecstasy at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.
A Los Angeles County resident who attacked another man with a pickax in Palm Springs, leaving him with multiple head wounds, pleaded guilty today to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison.
