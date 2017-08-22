Firefighters Contain Mobile Home Fire in Desert Hot Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters Contain Mobile Home Fire in Desert Hot Springs

Posted: Updated:
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

A mobile home caught fire in Desert Hot Springs, but no one was hurt.

The fire prompted just over two-dozen county firefighters to respond and contain the flames within about 20 minutes, with no injuries reported.

Story: Fire Burns in Field of Mulch in Indio Hills

The blaze at the Casa Del Sol Mobile Home Park, 17300 Corkill Road, was reported at 3:45 PM, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Story: Eight Small Desert Hot Springs Brush Fires Being Investigated as Suspicious 

It took 25 firefighters about 20 minutes to douse the flames that damaged the single-wide trailer, but what exactly sparked the blaze remained under investigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella Valley

    Amber Alert Canceled: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

    Amber Alert Canceled: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-08-23 04:48:49 GMT

    A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, was found abandoned today, but the child and the suspect remained missing and were believed to be traveling in another vehicle. 

    A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, was found abandoned today, but the child and the suspect remained missing and were believed to be traveling in another vehicle. 

  • Indio

    Teacher Involved in Alleged Student Sex Scandal to Appear in Indio Court for Ecstasy Possession

    Teacher Involved in Alleged Student Sex Scandal to Appear in Indio Court for Ecstasy Possession

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-08-22 19:04:17 GMT

    A 45-year-old biology teacher at the center of a sex scandal involving one of her teenage students at a private school in Los Angeles County was scheduled to appear before a judge in Indio today for alleged possession of ecstasy at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. 

    A 45-year-old biology teacher at the center of a sex scandal involving one of her teenage students at a private school in Los Angeles County was scheduled to appear before a judge in Indio today for alleged possession of ecstasy at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. 

  • Palm Springs

    Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder in Palm Springs Pickaxe Attack

    Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder in Palm Springs Pickaxe Attack

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-08-22 21:58:30 GMT

    A Los Angeles County resident who attacked another man with a pickax in Palm Springs, leaving him with multiple head wounds, pleaded guilty today to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison.

    A Los Angeles County resident who attacked another man with a pickax in Palm Springs, leaving him with multiple head wounds, pleaded guilty today to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison.

Powered by Frankly