Firefighters Contain Mobile Home Fire in Desert Hot Springs

A mobile home caught fire in Desert Hot Springs, but no one was hurt.

The fire prompted just over two-dozen county firefighters to respond and contain the flames within about 20 minutes, with no injuries reported.

Story: Fire Burns in Field of Mulch in Indio Hills

The blaze at the Casa Del Sol Mobile Home Park, 17300 Corkill Road, was reported at 3:45 PM, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Story: Eight Small Desert Hot Springs Brush Fires Being Investigated as Suspicious

It took 25 firefighters about 20 minutes to douse the flames that damaged the single-wide trailer, but what exactly sparked the blaze remained under investigation.