Teacher Involved in Alleged Student Sex Scandal to Appear in Indio Court for Ecstasy Possession

A 45-year-old biology teacher at the center of a sex scandal involving one of her teenage students at a private school in Los Angeles County was scheduled to appear before a judge in Indio today for alleged possession of ecstasy at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Aimee Palmitessa was arrested Friday by Los Angeles police and booked on suspicion of a felony statutory rape charge for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor student. She was later released on $230,000 bail and has since been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement released by the head of the Brentwood School, an elite K-12 coed campus.

Riverside County court records show that she was charged last Thursday with misdemeanor possession of ecstasy, stemming from a citation she received on April 22 at the music festival in Indio. She was cited and released that day after allegedly being found in possession of the drug in two aluminum bindles.

Palmitessa is due in court in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 15 for arraignment on the rape charge, according to jail records.

