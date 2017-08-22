Amber Alert: 9-Year-Old in Danger, Suspect Armed

A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, was found abandoned today, but the child and the suspect remained missing and were believed to be traveling in another vehicle.
A 45-year-old biology teacher at the center of a sex scandal involving one of her teenage students at a private school in Los Angeles County was scheduled to appear before a judge in Indio today for alleged possession of ecstasy at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.
Palm Springs was named a top five travel destination by property management company TurnKey Vacation Rentals, which offers short-term rental properties.
