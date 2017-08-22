Amber Alert Canceled: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

A 9-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties after being abducted by his father, who was suspected of first killing the child's mother, was located safe today.

The California Highway Patrol reported just after 8 p.m. that the Amber Alert was cancelled.

The announcement that Daniel Morozov was found safe came within 90 minutes of an officer-involved shooting about 6:45 p.m. in the Tarzana/Encinco area that left a suspect in critical condition.

Los Angeles police did not immediately confirm that the shooting was related to the search for 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov, who was suspected of fatally shooting Daniel's mother and then abducting the boy Monday in Santa Maria in northern Santa Barbara County.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, Daniel was abducted at 8:39 p.m. Monday following the fatal shooting.

Police initially said the suspect was seen driving a blue 2015 Volkswagen Golf hatchback with license number 7JGG242, but that vehicle was found abandoned Tuesday morning in Santa Maria.

Police then said the boy and the suspect might be in a black, 2017 Jeep Cherokee, license number 7XZK698, but that vehicle was located Tuesday afternoon in Santa Barbara.

Police told the Los Angeles Times the suspect is Daniel's father, and is suspected of killing the boy's mother.

Officers went to the shooting scene at 230 N. College Drive in Santa Maria Monday night and found a person dead, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. As a result of the investigation, police requested an Amber Alert for Daniel.

