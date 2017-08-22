Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder in Palm Springs Pickaxe Attack

A Los Angeles County resident who attacked another man with a pickaxe in Palm Springs, leaving him with multiple head wounds, pleaded guilty today to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison.

Juan Manuel Hernandez, 23, of Wilmington, attacked the victim at 2:55 p.m. last Oct. 7 in the 2000 block of Celestial Court. Palm Springs police arrested Hernandez near the scene of the attack at Sanborn Way and North Milo Drive.

It's unclear what prompted the attack, which involved multiple pickaxe strikes to the victim's head, according to police. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and recovered from his injuries.