Small Earthquake Rattles Area North of Cabazon

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake gave some people a rude awakening just north of Cabazon on Tuesday, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The temblor struck at 1:12 AM, about seven miles northeast of the city, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Live: Follow Real Time Earthquake Data From USGS

Numerous residents in the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass reported feeling the early morning quake on the USGS "Did You Feel It?" website. Residents in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Thousand Palms, Beaumont, Banning, Idyllwild, Morongo Valley, and Forest Falls reported feeling the quake.