Dangerous High Speed Chase in Orange County, Two Arrested

Two people are in police custody, but lucky to be alive after a high-speed pursuit ended in a spectacular crash in Orange County.

The chase, late Monday night, started when officers identified the vehicle as stolen. The driver reached speeds up to 100 mph as he weaved through highway traffic.

The car finally crashed while attempting to exit at an off-ramp. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop in a cloud of smoke.

The two people inside attempted to run and hide, but they were both taken into custody shortly before 11:00 PM.