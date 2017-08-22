College of the Desert Football going for a three-peat

The talk of the valley has been high school football but let’s not forget about College of the Desert's football program. They're looking for a three-peat after being back-to-back conference champs. With a predominant freshman team, they have some rebuilding to do.

"Seventy-five percent of our team are freshman,” Head coach Jack Steptoe explained. “And I would say almost seventy percent of those are all local kids so that's incredible for me. We're excited about what we're doing. Those kids that are freshman this year saw what we did the last two years, repeating back-to-back conference championships. They're excited about the three-peat. So that's one of the biggest things for me is to see their excitement and enthusiasm you know."

"It brings a lot of intensity to the team,” Wide receiver Wayne Jackson said. “The team is really excited to come out this year. We're trying to come out this first game with a win. We’re getting ready for the season every day. The three-peat is our number one goal for this season."

“That will be a big accomplishment (three-peat), a big feat, and hopefully we can make it happen," said running back Tony Williams Jr.

The roadrunners have a scrimmage against Santa Ana this August 24th.