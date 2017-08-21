Fire Burns in Field of Mulch in Indio Hills

Smoke could be seen across Coachella Valley Monday night because of a fire burning in Indio Hills.

According to Riverside County Fire, the fire started around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The half-acre fire started in a field of mulch on property off Happy Trails Dr. and 30th Ave.

Fire crews on scene said the fire could take awhile to contain. Because of the vegetation burning, smoke could be seen for miles.

Riverside County Fire says no homes are in danger and there have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

