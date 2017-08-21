Fire Burns in Field of Mulch in Indio Hills

For many in ancient cultures, fear surrounded an eclipse. Today, some mysticism is associated with the rare scientific event.
An alleged drugged driver who hit a pedestrian with his pickup truck in La Quinta, then fled the scene of the non-fatal collision, is in custody Monday, the sheriff's department reported.
Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward.
If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.
