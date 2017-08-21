Hundreds Flock to Tram Eclipse Viewing Party

Hundreds from Southern California and all over the world took the two and a half mile ride up Mount San Jacinto to watch a celestial event nearly 100 years in the making, for one simple reason, unobstructed views. The viewing platform a the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is more than 8,500 feet above sea level, the perfect place to have a Great American Eclipse party.

The solar eclipse started just after 9:00 in the morning ... the anticipation was palpable.

"We're going to sit and wait and watch all the eclipse wait and watch all the eclipse come here from this beautiful point where we are," says Palm Springs resident Rodelle Henshaw.

Eclipse watchers were prepared with everything from binoculars to home made cereal boxes and of course the most popular item, the solar eclipse glasses.

"We're seeing more encroachment now ... as the eclipse is taking place you're going to see the moon drop further and further into the sun," says Palm Desert resident Bob Koch.

And if you didn't have a viewing tool, no problem. A giant telescope was set up by the Mt. San Jacinto National Park.

"It's just the most astonishing thing you could ever see," says Henshaw.

In all about 600 people went up to experience the eclipse. And if you missed it don't worry, you'll get another chance to watch a solar eclipse in the U.S. in 2014.