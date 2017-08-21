Palm Springs Named Top Five Vacation Destination by Vacation Rental Management Company

Palm Springs was named a top five travel destination by property management company TurnKey Vacation Rentals, which offers short-term rental properties.

The city, which is home to about 2,000 vacation rental properties, made TurnKey's top 10 destination list for 2017, along with four other California cities.

Palm Springs came in fifth, behind Austin and Port Aransas, both in Texas, South Lake Tahoe and Nashville. Rounding out TurnKey's top 10 were Park City, Utah; Truckee, near Tahoe; Corpus Christi, Texas; San Diego and Santa Barbara.

TurnKey also released a top 10 destination list for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, though that list -- topped by Colorado's Rocky Mountains -- was geared toward travelers looking to escape the heat, rather than embrace it.