Hit-and-Run Driver Pleads Guilty to Striking Pedestrian, Fleeing Scene; Receives Probation

A Palm Desert man who hit a pedestrian with his pickup truck in La Quinta, then fled the scene of the non-fatal collision, pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run causing injury Thursday and received three years probation.

Eduardo Antonio Airada Bernal, 28, pleaded Thursday to hitting a 55-year- old man identified only as Oscar G. in court documents at 3:46 p.m. Aug. 19 on Highway 111, west of Adams Street.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to sheriff's Sgt. Paul Heredia.

Bernal fled in his 2002 Toyota pickup truck, but was arrested later that day in Palm Desert and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury and felony hit-and-run. However, prosecutors did not charge Bernal with any DUI counts.