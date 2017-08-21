Alleged Drugged Driver in Custody for Striking Pedestrian in La Quinta, Fleeing Scene

An alleged drugged driver who hit a pedestrian with his pickup truck in La Quinta, then fled the scene of the non-fatal collision, is in custody Monday, the sheriff's department reported.

Eduardo Antonio Airada Bernal, 28, of Palm Desert, was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, said sheriff's Sgt. Paul Heredia.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man whose name was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital after being struck at 3:46 p.m. Saturday on Highway 111, west of Adams Street, according to the sergeant.

Bernal allegedly fled in his 2002 Toyota pickup truck, but was arrested later that day in Palm Desert and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury and felony hit-and-run, jail records show.

Deputies did not disclose what drug or drugs Bernal is suspected of using. He is expected to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

