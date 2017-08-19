Locals Clear the Shelter with KMIR News

KMIR News clearing the Palm Springs Animal Shelter; finding dozens of cats and dogs forever homes. "We won't have these pets here tonight, they'll all be resting in a nice bed," said Daniel Sumner, Palm Springs Animal Shelter Director of Operations. "A lot of our dogs and cats they will adopt a human," said Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon.

With adoption fees at only $20 bucks many found their new best friends. "We the like the ones that are the most cuddly and most friendly," said Giorgio Barone from Rancho Mirage. He and his sister, Stefani Barone, are new cat owners. The wagging tails brought many big grins; cold noses warmed hearts. "Well, all animals need a home so its good to adopt animals cause they need a home," said Giorgio.

However, finding forever homes is sometimes easier said than done. "It's not easy and its expensive and you see all the volunteers here, it takes a tremendous amount of work, people volunteering to make this all work, " said Mayor Moon. At this year's 'Clear the Shelter' event, 61 cats and 29 dogs found forever homes.