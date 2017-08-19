PSPD Locate Missing Juvenile After Short Search

After a nearly 3 hour search on the ground and in the air, PSPD has successfully located Harry Dempster. Dempster, a dementia patient had been reported missing at 8:45 Monday night in the area of Ramon Rd. and Sunrise Way in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department want's to thank everyone for their help in finding Harry and bringing him home safely.

The Palm Springs Police Department have found a missing juvenile who disappeared around 2:30pm Saturday afternoon.

Police say the missing female, approximately 10-years old disappeared in the area of Indian Canyon and Alejo Rd in Palm Springs.

The juvenile was reported to be wearing a blue shirt, with white leggings.

Approximately two hours after the search began, PSPD confirmed that they had found the child at a undisclosed location.

The Palm Springs Police Department wants to thank everyone for their help in locating this child.