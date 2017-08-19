PSPD Locate Missing Juvenile After Short Search

After a nearly 3 hour search on the ground and in the air, PSPD has successfully located Harry Dempster. Dempster, a dementia patient had been reported missing at 8:45 Monday night in the area of Ramon Rd. and Sunrise Way in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department want's to thank everyone for their help in finding Harry and bringing him home safely.
