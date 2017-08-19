Clear The Shelters! Help Valley Pets Find Forever Homes; Adopt Today!

Shelters across the valley are participating in NBC's third annual Clear The Shelters event on Aug. 19, part of an annual national campaign to find forever homes for animals in need.

On Aug. 19, all participating animal shelters and rescue organizations will offer reduced cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families find and adopt a new pet. For a map of participating shelters and rescues near you, click here. You're encouraged to contact each Clear the Shelters participating shelter in advance, as adoption-related costs or fees will vary by location.

"Pets have the innate ability to bring out the best in every one of us. That kind of connection is something all of us at KMIR believe in creating more of. We are deeply committed to finding homes for these special animals." said Gene Steinberg, VP and General Manager at KMIR.

KMIR anchors, reporters, and station staff will be on-site volunteering this Saturday at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter from 10am-6pm.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to iguanas, the NBC Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. More than 70,000 pet adoptions have been completed nationwide during the the last three years.

You can also follow the effort on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #LoveMyPet. To access information in Spanish, visit DesocuparLosAlbergues.com and follow #DesocuparLosAlbergues and #AmoAMiMascota. Clear the Shelters is an initiative spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal.