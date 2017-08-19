John Furbee's Legacy Will Live On

He spent nearly his entire adult life giving back to the community. This well known philanthropist was honored Friday night at the Furbee Aquatic Center in Desert Hot Springs during his celebration of a life well lived.

John Furbee died last month at 87 years old but left a meaningful impact. This was more than evident at the event, which was an emotionally charged gathering, as friends and loved ones remembered a local legend.

His son, Steve Schick, couldn;t just pick one word to describe him.

"He was the most wonderful. Selfless giving person in the entire world"

And everyone there echoed these very words, including his longtime friend Shary McDonald.

"Once John Furbee walks into your life, your life changes forever."

Shary had known Mr. Furbee for over 7 years and they had a very special connection..

"I met John Furbee at a restaurant called the sidewinder/. I made him breakfast 4 times a week for 8 years. He loved 2 over medium, crispy bacon extra butter on his wholewheat toast and all the sweetener you could put in his coffee."



Truth is, he was more than just a businessman or a veteran, he was a husband, a father, a huge popcorn lover, and as Breanna Sewell told us, also a friend to the valley.

"He did a wonderful job in desert hot springs and loving our community and giving back as much as he can"

A love that grew everyday as he got more involved with various local charities.

When I asked Mr. Furbee's wife what the community would hold onto, she said the answer was simple.

"His integrity, his love for the community, his love for the boys and girls club and desert hot springs is really going to miss him…."

John Furbee also had a signature phrase. He hated goodbyes so he always ended conversations with "we'll have more fun tomorrow."

