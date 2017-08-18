California governor commutes 9 lengthy prison sentences

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - California Gov. Jerry Brown has commuted the lengthy prison sentences of nine inmates serving time for violent crimes, including a former prostitute convicted with her abusive pimp of first-degree murder.

She and five other convicted murderers were among those who received commutations Friday.

Seven of the nine inmates must still persuade state parole authorities they are fit for release.

Brown has granted 18 applications to shorten prison sentences since he returned to office in January 2011. He commuted one sentence in the eight years he served as governor from 1975 to 1983, according to Brown's office.

The governor's office says inmates who display exemplary behavior can ask the governor to reduce their prison sentences.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger commuted 10 sentences from November 2003 until he left office in January 2011.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.